Horse Racing: The Ranger Boy fancied for Delhi feature

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained The Ranger Boy, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Mukteshwar Stud Colts Trial Stakes 1400 metres, terms for horses Colts and Geldings 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bagi 1, Euphoria 2, Fanar 3

2. Miss Irina 1, Captain Falcon 2, Domitia 3

3. Gurbaaz 1, Osibisa 2, Ashwa Shine 3

4. God Is Kind 1, Excellent Girl 2, Nizbati Wings 3

5. The Ranger Boy 1, Rocket Pandey 2, Ashwa Gajraj 3

6. Farrell 1, Mighty 2, Zelbet 3

Day’s Best: Bagi.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.