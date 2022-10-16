Horse Racing: Icicle fancied for Hyderabad feature

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Sun - 16 October 22

(Representational Image) Donald Anthony Netto-trained Icicle looks set to win the Land Of Glory Plate 2000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65.

Hyderabad: Donald Anthony Netto-trained Icicle looks set to win the Land Of Glory Plate 2000 metres, a handicap for horses rated 40 to 65. Category II, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1-25 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. New Hustle 1, Red River 2, Lightning Fairy 3

2. Hot Seat 1, NRI Millennium 2, Top Diamond 3

3. True Marshall 1, Avancia 2, Precious Gift 3

4. Strauss 1, Carnival Lady 2, Pinatubo 3

5. Icicle 1, True Icon 2, Advance Guard 3

6. Bedford 1, Top In Class 2, Drd 3

7. Above The Law 1, Cabello 2, Garnet 3

8. La Mirage 1, Miss Solitaire 2, Sergeant Reckless 3

Also Read Horse Racing: Makhtoob records upset win in Hyderabad feature

Day’s Best: True Marshall.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.