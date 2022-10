Horse Racing: Makhtoob records upset win in Hyderabad feature

(Representational Image) The N Ravinder Singh-trained Makhtoob was ably guided by B Nikhil to win the Mir Mushtaq Ali Khan Memorial Cup 1400 metres

Hyderabad: The N Ravinder Singh-trained Makhtoob was ably guided by B Nikhil to win the Mir Mushtaq Ali Khan Memorial Cup 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Monday.

RESULTS:

1. Desert Sultan (1), Acrobat (2), My Master (3), Wind Sprite (4).

W-Rs.- 42, SHP-Rs. 39, P-Rs.11, 13, 18, THP-Rs. 53, SHW-Rs.18 & 18, F-Rs. 121, Q-Rs. 44, T-Rs. 1,012.

2. Humanitarian (1), Path Of Peace (2), Hugh Capet (3), Exclusive Spark (4).

Withdrawn: Romero & Soorya Kiran.

W-Rs.- 19, SHP-Rs. 45, P-Rs.13, 15, 13, THP-Rs. 42, SHW –Rs. 14 & 41, F-Rs. 86, Q-Rs. 59, T-Rs. 218.

3. Ok Boss (1), Precious Gift (2), Hoping Cloud (3), Ivanhoe (4).

Withdrawn: My Pleasure.

W-Rs.- 29, SHP-Rs. 44, P-Rs. 12, 14, 62, THP-Rs. 161, SHW-Rs. 19 & 14, F=Rs. 90, Q-Rs. 53, T-Rs. 2,514.

4. Kingston (1), Kancha (2), Shazam (3), Drd (4).

W-Rs.- 59, SHP-Rs. 41, P-Rs. 19, 15, 43, THP-Rs. 116, SHW-Rs. 29 & 21, F=Rs. 327, Q-Rs. 140, T-Rs. 7,329.

5. Makhtoob (1), Royal Grace (2), N R I Sun (3), Sun Dancer (4).

W-Rs.- 269, SHP-Rs. 64, P-Rs. 51, 20, 14, THP-Rs. 51, SHW-Rs. 71 & 49, F-Rs. 3,124, Q-Rs. 1,051, T-Rs. 13,349.

6. Horse O’ War (1), Ayur Tej (2), First In Line (3), Reining Queen (4).

W-Rs.- 17, SHP-Rs. 89, P-Rs.14, 31, 19, THP-Rs. 64, SHW-Rs. 13 & 71, F-Rs. 159, Q-Rs. 105, T-Rs. 656.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 18,896/-(Winning tickets 21).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 5,001/-(Winning tickets 34).

Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 8,069/-(Winning tickets 9).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 124/-(Winning tickets 419).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 5,974/-(Winning tickets 11).