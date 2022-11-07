| Horse Racing Juramento And Kancha Shine In Trials At Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:25 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: Juramento and Kancha pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Dali/Isle Of Avalon) (Afroz Khan) & 2y-(Speaking Of Which/Sacred Fire) (Apprentice) 47, moved together. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 48, handy. Akash (G Naresh) 48, more on hand. High Command (A Joshi) 47, moved easy. Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 48.5, moved freely. 2y-(Dali/Dysnomia) (Afroz Khan) 48, moved easy.

800m:

Avancia (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Exotic Dancer (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy.

1000m:

Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, more on hand. Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/43, good. Crimson Rose (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/43, strode out well. Juramento (Madhu Babu) & Kancha (Abhay Singh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, pair

worked well.

NOTED ON SUNDAY 6-11-22

SAND

600m:

Hero Of The East (Madhu Babu) 48, moved easy. Stag’s Leap (Deepak Singh) 48.5, moved freely.

1000m:

Diamond Rain (Gourav Singh) & Golden Gazelle (Deepak Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved together. City Of Bliss (G Naresh) & 2y-(Gusto/Sparkling Crystal) (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level.