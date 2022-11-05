| Horse Racing Pleroma She Can High Command Shine In Trials

Hyderabad: Pleroma, She Can, High Command, Survivor, Happy Soul & Bleue Dali pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Silver Lining (Apprentice) 47, moved easy. Stay Smart (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Bijili (RB) 48, moved easy. Carnival Lady (Gourav Singh) 47.5, handy. Corfe Castle (Afroz Khan) 47, more on hand.

800m:

Neffereti (Khurshad Alam) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Nishaan (RB) 58, 600/45, good. Encore (RB) 1-3.5, 600/47.5, handy. Lagos (Deepak Singh) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Barchetta (Aneel) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Dream Station (Madhu Babu) 59, 600/45, handy.

Black Opal (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Rising Tycoon (Md Ismail) & Hot Seat (Khurshad Alam) 1-2, 600/47, former shaped well. Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) & Challenger (Apprentice) 1-1, 600/45, moved together.

1000m:

She Can (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, in good shape. Survivor (Surya Prakash) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, can upset. Candy Girl (RS Jodha) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Superstellar (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, fit and well. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. Gregor Clegane (RB) & 2y-(Planetaire/Sylvette) (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) & Thanks (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. High Command (Surya Prakash) & Bugsy (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former in good shape.

Bleue Dali (Abhay Singh) & Sundance Kid (Madhu Babu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former shaped well.