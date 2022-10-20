| Horse Racing Yesterday Acrobat And First In Line Shine In Trials

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:08 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Yesterday, Acrobat and First In Line impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) (From 1200/600) 47, eased up. Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 48, handy. Pleroma (Abhay Singh) 47, moved easy. All Time Legend (Deepak Singh) (From 1000/400) 47, handy.

800m:

Temptations (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/48, handy. Picture Me (Apprentice) 59, 600/45, handy. Divine Connection (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. NRI Angel (Koushik) & City Of Blessing (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/48, pair handy.

1000m:

Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, handy.

Forever Bond (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely.

Bold Beauty (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Arthur (Kiran Naidu) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Staridar (Santhosh Raj) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Yesterday (Apprentice) 1-12, 800/55, 600/40, pleased. Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Star Cruise (Aneel) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. First In Line (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good.

Life’s Living (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. The Hambone (Koushik) & City Of Hustle (BR Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair shaped well. Alpine Girl (Khurshad Alam) & Flamingo Fame (Santhosh Raj) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well.