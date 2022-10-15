Horse Racing: King’s Ransom fancied for Pune feature

Published Date - 06:30 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

Pune: The Pesi Shroff-trained King’s Ransom, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Betway Pune Derby (Grade 1) 2000 metres, terms for horses, 3 years old only, the highlight of the Derby day’s races scheduled to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Toofaan 1, Zacapa 2, Intense Belief 3

2. Prinia 1, Claudius 2, Renaissance Art 3

3. My Princess 1, Lady Di 2, Lightning Blaze 3

4. Divine Thoughts 1, Alpine Star 2, Jack Bauer 3

5. Enigma 1, Iron Age 2, Fast Rain 3

6. King’s Ransom 1, Emperor Roderic 2, Dyf 3

7. Turmeric Tower 1, Demetrius 2, Red Dust 3

8. Rue St Honore 1, Tarzan 2, Indian Crown 3

Day’s Best: Divine Thoughts.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

First Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.