Horse Racing: Visionary and Lamha shine in trials

Published Date - 06:26 PM, Sat - 15 October 22

(Representational Image) Visionary and Lamha pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

Hyderabad: Visionary and Lamha pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

Pacific Command (Rohit Kumar) (From 1200/600) 46, moved easy.

Akido (RS Jodha) 46, handy. Aiza (RB) 47.5, moved freely. Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) & My Rules (RB) 47, former finished 2L in front.

800m:

Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. The Hambone (G Naresh) 1-0, 600/46, handy. Royal Pal (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/45, moved well.

1000m:

NRI Superpower (Madhu Babu) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 45, eased up. Lamha (Rohit Kumar) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, good. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Doe A Deer (Aneel) 1-19, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, impressed. Ella Eldingar (Apprentice) & Sea Of Class (Aneel) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 45, former finished 1L in front.