Horse Racing: Lionel fancied for Bengaluru feature

The JE Mckeown-trained Lionel looks good in the Governor’s Trophy 1600 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:43 PM, Thu - 23 March 23

Bengaluru: The JE Mckeown-trained Lionel looks good in the Governor’s Trophy 1600 metres, terms for horses in 3 years old only, the feature event of the concluding day of the Bangalore winter races to be held here on Friday.

False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 1.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Macron 1, Sacred Creator 2, Top Dancer 3

2. Czarevitch 1, Bruce Almighty 2, Thunderstruck 3

3. Capriati 1, Foi 2, Accumulate 3

4. King Of War 1, Agera 2, Belvedere 3

5. Devils Magic 1, The Inheritor 2, Cash Out 3

6. Last Wish 1, Moon’s Blessing 2, De Villiers 3

7. Lionel 1, Auspicious Queen 2, Miracle Mary 3

8. Siege Courageous 1, Archway 2, Kensington Court 3

9. Antilope 1, Memorable Time 2, Lightning Flame 3

Day’s Best: Last Wish.

Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

