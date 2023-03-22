Horse Racing: Stockbridge fancied for Kolkata feature

The Aashay Doctor-trained Stockbridge appeals most for the Adjudicate Cup 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:10 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Kolkata: The Aashay Doctor-trained Stockbridge appeals most for the Adjudicate Cup 1600 metres, terms for horses 4 years old and upward, the feature event of the races to be held here on Thursday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Truth And Dare 1, Compliance 2, Reagan 3

2. Horus The Great 1, Jean Lafette 2, Horus The Great 3

3. Inamorata 1, Bahuleyan 2, Romero 3

4. Abnegator 1, Tropical Lady 2, Mahabala 3

5. Stockbridge 1, Dandi Satyagraha 2, Stockbridge 3

6. Beautiful 1, Edmund 2, Prosperous Prince 3

Day’s Best: Inamorata.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

