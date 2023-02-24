| Horse Racing Lucky Zone Splendour On Grass Shine In Trials

Lucky Zone, Splendour On Grass & Sangreal impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 24 February 23

Hyderabad: Lucky Zone, Splendour On Grass & Sangreal impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

800m:

Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-3, 600/49, moved freely. Strauss (Santhosh Raj) 58, 600/44, strode out well. Wallop And Gallop (RB) 1-3, 600/49, moved easy. Milton Keynes (Apprentice) 59, 600/44, good.

1000m:

Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Ashoka (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, handy. Ruby Red (B Nikhil) & 3y-(Dali/Dance to Destiny) (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, pair coming up. Australia (B Nikhil) & Shadow Of The Moon (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/44, pair moved well. Splendour On Grass (Santhosh Raj) & Sangreal (Kiran Naidu) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, a fit pair. Lady Racines (Apprentice) 1-17, 800/59, 600/44,

moved well. Detective (Kiran Naidu) & Linewiler (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair maintains form.