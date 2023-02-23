Horse Racing: Bangor On Dee, Hemping Vazra, La Mirage shine in trials

Published Date - 06:10 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Hyderabad: Bangor On Dee, Hemping Vazra, La Mirage, Huntingdon, Winning Streak impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday.

SAND:

600m:

Sangreal (Kiran Naidu) (From 1000/400) 46, eased up. Gretsy (Apprentice) 46, moved well. Wallop And Gallop (Apprentice) 48, moved freely.

800m:

Role Model (RS Jodha) 59, 600/45, strode out well. Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/45, moved well. This Is Me (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Challenger (RS Jodha) & Galore (Apprentice) 58, 600/44, pair handy and level.

1000m:

Bangor On Dee (Apprentice) & Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair worked well. City Of Bliss (Trainer) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. True Marshall (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, good. Only My Way (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/44, looks fit. Toque Blanche (Trainer) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, handy.

City Of Blessing (Kiran Naidu) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Clefairy (Kiran Naidu) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. La Mirage (Dhanu Singh) 1-13, 800/59, 600/46, maintains form.

WINTER OUTER RACE GRASS:

1000m:

Malibu (Apprentice) & Kenaf (Afroz Khan) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, former finished 1L in front. Fly Me (Deepak Singh) & Hot Seat (Md Ismail) 1-8, 800/55, 600/41, former shaped well. Rising Tycoon (Deepak Singh) & Deccan Ranger (Md Ismail) 1-10, 800/52, 600/38, former to note. NRI Fairy (Koushik) 1-7, 800/54, 600/40, moved well. Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Winning Streak (Apprentice) 1-4, 800/52, 600/39, a fit pair. 3y-(Planetaire/Atmosphere) (B Nikhil) &

Stunning Art (Dhanu Singh) 1-10, 800/56, 600/42, former finished level. Bellagio (Afroz Khan) & Pontefract (Apprentice) 1-7, 800/54, 600/41, pair moved well. Reigning Beauty (Apprentice) & Wind Sprite (Afroz Khan) 1-8, 800/52, 600/39, pair moved well. NRI Sport (G Naresh) 1-7, 800/53, 600/39, good. The Hambone (Apprentice) 1-11, 800/55, 600/41, handy.