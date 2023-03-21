Horse Racing: New Look fancied for Kolkata feature

Ravinder Singh-trained New Look is in good condition and may easily overpower seven rivals in the Oriana Handicap 1200 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Representational Image

Kolkata: The N Ravinder Singh-trained New Look is in good condition and may easily overpower seven rivals in the Oriana Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 61 to 86 (rated 41-66 eligible), the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Lion Queen 1, Footprints 2, Jinsoku 3

2. Shai 1, Our Choice 2, Algoze 3

3. Sinner 1, Free Spirited 2, Whispering Grass 3

4. Weronika 1, Eastside 2, Montgomery 3

5. New Look 1, Dr Doom 2, Baaeed 3

6. Dubai Gold 1, Rimel 2

Day’s Best: Dubai Gold.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Also Read Horse Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature