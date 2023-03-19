Sunday, Mar 19, 2023
Home | Sport | Horse Racing Wonderfull Lady Fancied For Delhi Feature 2

Horse Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature

Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks good among eleven runners in the Border Security Force Plate 1000 metres

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sun - 19 March 23
Horse Racing: Wonderfull Lady fancied for Delhi feature
Representational Image

New Delhi: Rajinder-trained Wonderfull Lady looks good among eleven runners in the Border Security Force Plate 1000 metres a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and above the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails will be announced on race day. First race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Bigg Tymer 1, Cressida 2, Juggaad 3
2. Jet Sukhoi 1, Senor 2, Bumblebee 3
3. Viggen 1, She’s A Beauty 2, Zelbet 3
4. Wonderfull Lady 1, Divit 2, Mother India 3
5. Master Van Dyck 1, Musical Sound 2, Orchids 3
6. Thoughts 1, Maya 2, Royal Time 3

Day’s Best: Bigg Tymer.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Related News

Latest News