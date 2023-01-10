Horse Racing: NRI Sport and NRI Skylab shine in trials

NRI Sport & NRI Skylab pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: NRI Sport & NRI Skylab pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Tuesday.
SAND:
600m:
Wind Sprite (Rafique Sk) 48, moved freely. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 47, not extended. Ice Blue (RS Jodha) 47, handy. Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 48, well in hand.
800m:
Magnum (RB) 1-2.5, 600/47, moved easy. Akido (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, handy. 4y-(Baseem/Alohamora) (Dhanu Singh) & Chenab (B Nikhil) 1-2, 600/47, pair moved easy.
1000m:
General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-19, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved easy.
Varenna (Akshay Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved well. Indian Temple (Surya Prakash) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Miss Maya (Akshay Kumar) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, shaped well.
3y-(Speaking Of Which/Set Ablaze) (Akshay Kumar) & Hot Seat (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/46, pair finished level.
NRI Sport (G Naresh) & NRI Skylab (Koushik) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well. Morning Mist (Kiran Naidu) & 3y-(Dali/Dance to Destiny) (B Nikhil) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair moved easy. Shadow Of The Moon (RB) & Barbet (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, pair not extended. Alabama (Kiran Naidu) & Ashwa Raudee (B Nikhil) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair well in hand. Bien Pensant (Apprentice) & Pocket Rocket (P Ajeeth K) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair handy.