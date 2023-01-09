Horse Racing: Happy Soul shine in morning trials

Happy Soul pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:21 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Happy Soul pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday.

SAND:

800m:

Unmatched (Surya Prakash) 1-0, 600/44, moved well. Garnet (AA Vikrant) 1-4, 600/48, moved freely. Carlisle (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Stag’s Leap (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/47, handy.

1000m:

Samrat (Mohith Singh) 1-18.5, 800/1-2.5, 600/48.5, moved freely.

Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, worked well.

Maximum Glamour (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/45, moved well. 3y-(Sedgefield/Albeed) (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved easy. Silver Lining (Apprentice) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, improved. Kenaf (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Santa Barbara (Rafique Sk) & Sacred Bond (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Miss Marvellous (Rafique Sk) & Sun Dancer (K Mukesh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/44, former to note.

Salisbury (Rafique Sk) & Bangor On Dee (K Mukesh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair finished level.