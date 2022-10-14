| Horse Racing Quality Warrior And Above The Law Please In Trials

Hyderabad: Quality Warrior and Above The Law pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

800m:

Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/45, handy. Ella Eldingar (Apprentice) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Ayr (BR Kumar) 58, 600/44, eased up.

Bijili (Mohith Singh) 58, 600/44, good. Malibu (Rafique Sk) 1-1, 600/45, moved well. Sea Of Class (BR Kumar) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy.

1000m:

Quality Warrior (BR Kumar) & Pedro Planet (Rafique Sk) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former to note. Double Bonanza (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, good. Palladium (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, shaped well. Icicle (AA Vikrant) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well.

Above The Law (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, pleased.

Gregor Clegane (Apprentice) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

Cabello (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, strode out well.

Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/48, moved freely.

Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, moved well.

Hartnell (RB) & Shivalik Mist (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved together. Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy.