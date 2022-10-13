Horse Racing: Temptations, Francis Bacon, Advance Guard impress in trials

Hyderabad: Temptations, Francis Bacon, Advance Guard, Survivor, Divine Destiny, Soloist, Kachnar, True Icon, Beauty Flame, Miss Solitaire & Aerial Combat impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Shivalik Mist (RB) 48, moved freely. Hot Seat (Rafique Sk) 46, moved well.

800m:

Advance Guard (Surya Prakash) 54, 600/42, retains form. Exotic Dancer (Apprentice) 1-0, 600/43, good. Divine Destiny (Apprentice) 56, 600/41, worked well. Survivor (Surya Prakash) 55, 600/41, pleased. Show Me Your Walk (RB) 1-2, 600/48, handy. NRI Superpower (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m:

Saint Emilion (Trainer) & Purple Rock (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair shaped well. NRI Touch (Rohith Kumar) 1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Soloist (RB) & Kachnar (RB) 1-12, 800/56, 600/42, pair impressed. General Atlantic (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, moved well. Sweet Dancer (Rohith Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Urgent (Madhu Babu) 1-19 (From 1000/400) 45, handy. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand.

Temptations (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/57, 600/43, retains form.

Francis Bacon (Surya Prakash) 1-11, 800/55, 600/42, a good display.

True Marshal (Gaurav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well.

New Hustle (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy.

Red Snaper (K Mukesh) 1-17, (From 1000/400) 42, note. True Icon (Trainer) & Beauty Flame (B Nikhil) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44 pair maintains form. Miss Solitaire (Gaurav Singh) & Aerial Combat (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well.