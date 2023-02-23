Horse Racing: Queenstown fancied for Chennai feature

Neil Darashah-trained Queenstown is all set to claim the Tamil Nadu Race horse Owners Association Trophy 1100 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:16 PM, Thu - 23 February 23

Chennai: The Neil Darashah-trained Queenstown is all set to claim the Tamil Nadu Race horse Owners Association Trophy 1100 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 in a field of eleven runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Friday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Choice 1, Great Spirit 2, Prince Purple 3

2. Mastery 1, Laudree 2, Anatolia 3

3. Multiwave 1, Swarga 2, Dame Fonteyn 3

4. Asio 1, Smash Shot 2, Flurry Heart 3

5. Queenstown 1, Kay Star 2, Timeless Romance 3

6. Terminator 1, Eagle Bluff 2, Vulcanic 3

7. Loch Lomond 1, Turf Beauty 2,

Sonic Dash 3

Day’s Best: Queenstown.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7

First Treble: 2, 3 & 4

Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7