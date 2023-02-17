Horse Racing: Soft Whisper fancied for Chennai feature

B Suresh-trained Soft Whisper looks set to strike in the Nani Agro Million 1200 metres, terms for maiden horses 3 years old only

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Representational Image

Chennai: The B Suresh-trained Soft Whisper looks set to strike in the Nani Agro Million 1200 metres, terms for maiden horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Driftwood Pacific 1, Antigua 2, Kikata 3

2. Prince Purple 1, Santamarina Star 2, Full of Surprise 3

3. Romualdo 1, Priceless Beauty 2, Lady Cadet 3

4. Sheer Elegance 1, Kings Walk 2, Turf Beauty 3

5. Soft Whisper 1, Perfect Blend 2, Brotherhood 3

6. Lady Luck 1, Safety 2, Star of Liberty 3

Day’s Best: Prince Purple.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6