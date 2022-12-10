Horse Racing: Red Snaper, Amyra, Huntingdon shine in trials

Red Snaper, Amyra, Huntingdon & Carlisle pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Red Snaper, Amyra, Huntingdon & Carlisle pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

SAND

600m:

2y-(Smuggler’s Cove/Sea Value) (RB) & Black Auster (RB) 46.5, moved together.

Also Read Horse Racing: Lagos wins R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup

800m:

Black Eagle (Ashhad Asbar) 1-0, 600/47, handy. Flaming Falcon (B Nikhil) 1-3, 600/48, moved easy. Morior Invictus (RB) 1-0, 600/46, not extended. Livemore (Afroz Khan) & Salisbury (K Mukesh) 1-3, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Huntingdon (Afroz Khan) & Alabama (K Mukesh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former shaped well. Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/57, 600/44, pair worked well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) & Royal Grace (K Mukesh) 1-13, 800/58, 600/43, former to note. Miss Marvellous (K Mukesh) & Pedro Planet (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, former moved well. Bugsy (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Arthur (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Wallop And Gallop (P Ajeeth K) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Gusty Note (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, handy. Orin Swift (Deepak Singh) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, maintains form.