Horse Racing: Lagos wins R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup

Deepak Singh guided the Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos to victory in the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Hyderabad: Deepak Singh guided the Donald Anthony Netto-trained Lagos to victory in the R Raghupathi Reddy Memorial Cup 1400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Saturday.

RESULTS:

1. Master Touch (1), AR Superior (2), My Way Or Highway (3), It’s My Life (4).

W-Rs.- 45, SHP-Rs. 37, P-Rs.12, 14, 11, THP-Rs. 58, SHW-Rs.22 & 22, F-Rs. 207, Q-Rs. 91, T-Rs. 353.

2. Its On (1), Astronaut (2), Good Tidings (3), Space Time (4).

W-Rs.- 23, SHP-Rs. 42, P-Rs. 10, 13, 13, THP-Rs. 41, SHW –Rs. 18 & 20, F-Rs. 113, Q-Rs. 70, T-Rs. 238.

3. N R I Ultrapower (1), Power Ranger (2), Arrowtown (3), Varenna (4).

W-Rs.- 30, SHP-Rs. 57, P-Rs. 14, 14, 18, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 17 & 54, F-Rs. 268, Q-Rs. 158, T-Rs. 1,405.

4. Angelita (1), Exclusive Luck (2), Southern Act (3), Reining Queen (4).

Withdrawn: Take Me As I Am.

W-Rs.- 21, SHP-Rs. 50 , P-Rs. 14, 20, 13, THP-Rs. 45, SHW-Rs. 14 & 29, F-Rs. 114, Q-Rs. 86, T-Rs. 963.

5. Wandring Warrior (1), Clefairy (2), Visionary (3), Lady Danger (4).

W-Rs.- 14, SHP-Rs. 23, P-Rs. 10, 11, 13, THP-Rs. 32, SHW-Rs. 10 & 17, F-Rs. 26, Q-Rs. 20, T-Rs. 56.

6. Lagos (1), Corfe Castle (2), Watch My Stride (3), Super Angel (4).

W-Rs.- 56, SHP-Rs. 48, P-Rs. 18, 12, 17, THP-Rs. 40, SHW-Rs. 33 & 22, F-Rs. 198, Q-Rs. 81, T-Rs. 345.

7. Indian Temple (1), Glimmer Of Hope (2), Castlerock (3), Golden Forza (4).

W-Rs.- 62, SHP-Rs. 40, P-Rs. 20, 17, 11, THP-Rs. 56, SHW-Rs. 38 & 15, F-Rs. 394, Q-Rs. 128, T-Rs. 933.

Jackpot: 70% Rs. 9,762/-(Winning tickets 37).

Jackpot: 30% Rs. 302/-(Winning tickets 512).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 1,398/-(Winning tickets 37).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 2,882/-(Winning tickets 34).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 552/-(Winning tickets 95).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 674/-(Winning tickets 115).