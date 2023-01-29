Horse Racing: Salento wins Wolf 777 Golconda Derby Stakes

Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento was ably guided by Antony Raj S to win the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Arjun Mangalorkar-trained Salento was ably guided by Antony Raj S to win the Wolf777 Golconda Derby Stakes (Grade I) 2400 metres, the feature event of the races at the Malakpet Racecourse, here on Sunday.

RESULTS:

Also Read Horse Racing: Painted Apache has edge in Hyderabad feature

1. Unsung Hero (1), Maximum Glamour (2), The Thunder (3), Top Diamond (4).

W-Rs.- 62, SHP-Rs. 27, P-Rs.15, 12, 11, THP-Rs. 49, SHW-Rs. 35 & 14, F-Rs. 178, Q-Rs. 66, T-Rs. 272.

2. Truth (1), Encore (2), Caraxes (3), Australia (4).

Withdrawn: Only The Brave.

W-Rs.- 28, SHP-Rs. 31, P-Rs. 10, 12, 33, THP-Rs. 78, SHW –Rs. 15 & 17, F-Rs. 121, Q-Rs. 58, T-Rs. 1,184.

Withdrawn: Only The Brave.

3. Carlisle (1), Beauty Blaze (2), Doe A Deer (3), Bellaque (4).

W-Rs.- 59, SHP-Rs. 58, P-Rs. 16, 10, 15, THP-Rs. 44, SHW-Rs. 15 & 13, F-Rs. 212, Q-Rs. 36, T-Rs. 472.

4. Pal Cha (1), Clefairy (2), China Town (3), N R I Fantasy (4).

W-Rs.- 35, SHP-Rs. 58 , P-Rs. 17, 19, 47, THP-Rs. 115, SHW-Rs. 22 & 46, F-Rs. 221, Q-Rs. 148, T-Rs.

3,617.

5. Akido (1), Mark My Day (2), General Atlantic (3), Kesariya Balam (4).

W-Rs.- 41, SHP-Rs. 124, P-Rs. 12, 23, 17, THP-Rs. 42, SHW-Rs. 16 & 88, F-Rs. 684, Q-Rs. 398, T-Rs.

4,742.

6. Unmatched (1), Sopranos (2), Ok Boss (3), Fatuma (4).

Withdrawn: Royal Star.

W-Rs.- 73, SHP-Rs. 38, P-Rs. 22, 14, 26, THP-Rs. 82, SHW-Rs. 32 & 18, F-Rs. 216, Q-Rs. 71. T-Rs. 1,502.

7. Candy Girl (1), Fly To The Stars (2), Path Of Peace (3), Just Incredible (4).

W-Rs.- 158, SHP-Rs. 56, P-Rs. 41, 25, 13, THP-Rs. 79, SHW-Rs. 63 & 46, F-Rs. 947, Q-Rs. 590, T-Rs.

2,487.

8. Salento (1), Dyf (2), Kancha (3), Hoping Cloud (4).

W-Rs.- 24, SHP-Rs. 32, P-Rs. 12, 13, 18, THP-Rs. 57, SHW-Rs. 15 & 15, F-Rs. 60, Q-Rs. 25, T-Rs. 262.

9. Das (1), Wot’s Up Jay (2), Good Tidings (3), Samrat (4).

W-Rs.- 18, SHP-Rs. 88, P-Rs. 14, 36, 13, THP-Rs. 43, SHW-Rs. 14 & 98, F-Rs. 188, Q-Rs. 187, T-Rs. 626.

1st Jackpot: 70% Rs. 1,56,541/-(Winning tickets 1).

1st Jackpot: 30% Rs. 8,386/-(Winning tickets 8).

2nd Jackpot: 70% Rs. 36,169/-(Winning tickets 27).

2nd Jackpot: 30% Rs. 5,979/-(Winning tickets 70).

1st Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 22,922/-(Winning tickets 12).

2nd Mini Jackpot: Paid Rs. 9,221/-(Winning tickets 16).

First Treble: Paid Rs. 2,327/-(Winning tickets 12).

Second Treble: Paid Rs. 3,493/-(Winning tickets 36).

Third Treble: Paid Rs. 1,415/-(Winning tickets 98).