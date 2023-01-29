Horse Racing: Painted Apache has edge in Hyderabad feature

L V R Deshmukh-trained Painted Apache, has the best credential to win the Fire Arch Plate 1400 metres

Published Date - 06:02 PM, Sun - 29 January 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: L V R Deshmukh-trained Painted Apache, has the best credential to win the Fire Arch Plate 1400 metres, a handicap for horses 5 year olds and upward the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. No false rails. First race starts at 1.15 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Varenna 1, Saint Emilion 2, Pinatubo 3

2. Reigning Beauty 1, Alcohol Free 2, Bold Beauty 3

3. Picture Me 1, Deccan Ranger 2, Euphoria 3

4. Queen Empress 1, Fara 2, Warwick 3

5. Painted Apache 1, Char Ek Char 2, City Of Blessing 3

6. Vision Of Rose 1, Nucleus 2, Stoic Hero 3

7. Black Opal, Silver Lining 2, Jack Daniel 3

8. Black Eagle 1, Pancho 2, Plethora 3

9. Gusty Note 1, Blast In Class 2, Sweet Melody 3

Day’s Best: Picture Me.

1st Jackpot: 1, 2, 3, 4 & 5.

2nd Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, & 5.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8, & 9.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.