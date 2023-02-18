Horse Racing: Sierra Dela Plata fancied for Mumbai feature

Pesi Shroff-trained Sierra Dela Plata should have it easy in the Indian Air Force Trophy 1600 metres

Mumbai: The Pesi Shroff-trained Sierra Dela Plata should have it easy in the Indian Air Force Trophy 1600 metres a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 66, 20 to 39 eligible, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Dufy 1, Lord Murphy 2, Lady Di 3

2. Sierra Dela Plata 1, Golden Neil 2, Nelson River 3

3. Snowfall 1, Lord Vader 2, Outlander 3

4. Lord Fenicia 1, Alpine Star 2, Jerusalem 3

5. Alexandros 1, Star Gallery 2, Winter Agenda 3

6. Walter 1, Fashion Icon 2, Freedom 3

7. Perfect Win 1, Bomber 2, Attained 3

Day’s Best: Sierra Dela Plata.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, & 7.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.