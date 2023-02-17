Friday, Feb 17, 2023
Home | Sport | Horse Racing Meropi Has The Edge In Kolkata Feature

Horse Racing: Meropi has the edge in Kolkata feature

Aashay Doctor-trained Meropi looks best in the Calcutta Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 17 February 23
Horse Racing: Meropi has the edge in Kolkata feature
Representational Image

Kolkata: The Aashay Doctor-trained Meropi looks best in the Calcutta Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sea Dragon 1, Daddy’s Dream 2, Asterix 3
2. Dr Doom 1, Yazh 2, Weronika 3
3. Leonardo 1, Monteverdi 2
4. Thar 1, Jawai 2, Mandela 3
5. Meropi 1, Acantha 2
6. Tres Bien 1, Montgomery 2, Island Lass 3

Day’s Best: Meropi.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6

 

Related News

Latest News