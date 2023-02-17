Horse Racing: Meropi has the edge in Kolkata feature

Aashay Doctor-trained Meropi looks best in the Calcutta Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

Kolkata: The Aashay Doctor-trained Meropi looks best in the Calcutta Million (Grade-III) 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only in a small field of four runners, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sea Dragon 1, Daddy’s Dream 2, Asterix 3

2. Dr Doom 1, Yazh 2, Weronika 3

3. Leonardo 1, Monteverdi 2

4. Thar 1, Jawai 2, Mandela 3

5. Meropi 1, Acantha 2

6. Tres Bien 1, Montgomery 2, Island Lass 3

Day’s Best: Meropi.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6