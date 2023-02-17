Horse Racing: High Command, Show Me Your Walk impress in trials

High Command, Show Me Your Walk, Sun Dancer, Royal Grace and Stunning Force pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course
Hyderabad: High Command, Show Me Your Walk, Sun Dancer, Royal Grace and Stunning Force pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.
SAND:
600m:
Stoic Hero (Mohith Singh) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy.
Cash Register (RB) 46, handy.
800m:
Quality Warrior (Anil) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Good Tidings (Deepak Singh) 57, 600/43, worked well. Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 57, 600/44, good.
Exotic Dancer (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/46, not extended. Encore (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/46, handy. Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 58, 600/45, well in hand. Caraxes (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, moved well.
Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-1, 600/45, handy.
1000m:
Arba Wahed Arba (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, not extended. Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Windsor (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Show Me Your Walk (Aneel) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. 3y-(Declaration Of War/Alamshara) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Silver Salver (RB) & First Class (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair finished level. Rival (Santhosh Raj) & Tortilla Chip (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together. Sun Dancer (Aneel) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 600/57, 600/43, pair pleased. High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Alcahol Free (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Arrowtown (Dhanu Singh) & Big Boy (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Delhi Heights (Dhanu Singh) & Chenab (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.