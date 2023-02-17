Horse Racing: High Command, Show Me Your Walk impress in trials

| Horse Racing High Command Show Me Your Walk Impress In Trialshorse Racing High Command Show Me Your Walk Impress In Trials

Hyderabad: High Command, Show Me Your Walk, Sun Dancer, Royal Grace and Stunning Force pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday.

SAND:

600m:

Stoic Hero (Mohith Singh) (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy.

Cash Register (RB) 46, handy.

800m:

Quality Warrior (Anil) 1-2, 600/46, handy. Good Tidings (Deepak Singh) 57, 600/43, worked well. Happy Go Lucky (Apprentice) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Amalfitana (Apprentice) 57, 600/44, good.

Exotic Dancer (AA Vikrant) 58, 600/46, not extended. Encore (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/46, handy. Fly To The Stars (Deepak Singh) 58, 600/45, well in hand. Caraxes (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, moved well.

Carnival Lady (B Nikhil) 1-1, 600/45, handy.

1000m:

Arba Wahed Arba (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Miss Marvellous (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, not extended. Das (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Windsor (Apprentice) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, fit and well. Show Me Your Walk (Aneel) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well. Spectacular Cruise (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Hero Of The East (Abhay Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. 3y-(Declaration Of War/Alamshara) (Dhanu Singh) & 3y-(Declaration Of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well. Silver Salver (RB) & First Class (Dhanu Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/45, pair finished level. Rival (Santhosh Raj) & Tortilla Chip (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, moved together. Sun Dancer (Aneel) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 600/57, 600/43, pair pleased. High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed. Alcahol Free (Gourav Singh) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, shaped well. Arrowtown (Dhanu Singh) & Big Boy (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair finished level. Delhi Heights (Dhanu Singh) & Chenab (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair moved neck and neck. Stunning Force (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.