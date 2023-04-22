Horse Racing: Speculation fancied for Ooty selections

B Suresh-trained Speculation looks good in the Adayar Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sat - 22 April 23

Representational Image

Udhagamandalam: The B Suresh-trained Speculation looks good in the Adayar Handicap 1200 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-III, rated 40 to 65, the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 11.00 am.

SELECTIONS:

1. Daiyamondo 1, Conscious Keeper 2, Marshall 3

2. Nightjar 1, Royal Mayfair 2, Queen Anula 3

3. Speculation 1, Emperor Ashoka 2, Angavai 3

4. Big Treasure 1, Fiat Justitia 2, Majestic Charmer 3

5. Sinatra 1, Excellent Star 2, Lebua 3

6. Wonderful Era 1, Stern Maiden 2, Demesthenes 3

Day’s Best: Big Treasure.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Also Read Horse Racing: Bonita fancied for Delhi feature