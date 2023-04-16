Horse Racing: Bonita fancied for Delhi feature

Ajay Sharma-trained Bonita looks good in the DRC President Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II

New Delhi: The Ajay Sharma-trained Bonita looks good in the DRC President Cup 1200 metres a handicap for horses in Class-II, rated 60 to 86, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 3.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Rinku Romeo 1, Dracarys 2, Ashwa Binaca 3

2. Akshayaguna 1, Sun Light 2, Night Hawk 3

3. Mighty 1, Ashwa Johannesburg 2, Big Daddy 3

4. Bonita 1, Oralie 2, Farrell 3

5. Bison 1, Professor 2, Ashwa Figaro 3

6. Musical Sound 1, Immortal Guest 2, Zelbet 3

Day’s Best: Bison.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

