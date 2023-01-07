Horse Racing: Success has the edge in Kolkata feature

Vijay Singh-trained Success, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Wolf 777 Calcutta Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 2400 metres
Kolkata: The Vijay Singh-trained Success, who is in fine fettle, may score in the Wolf 777 Calcutta Derby Stakes (Grade-I) 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 years old only in a field of seven runners, the plum event of the races to be held on Sunday. No false rails. The first race starts at 12.30 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Regency Smile 1, Presidential 2, Santana 3
2. Arabian Queen 1, Rimel 2, Whistle Blower 3
3. Odin 1, Roka 2, Dubai Bay 3
4. Mount Reno 1, Beautiful 2, Yuvi 3
5. Blue Origin 1, Tuscany 2, Devushka 3
6. Hidden Gold 1, Galen 2, Cape Tanaros 3
7. Success 1, Leonardo 2, Monteverdi 3
8. Lightning Blaze 1, D Gold Digger 2, Swift Lady 3
Day’s Best: Arabian Queen.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Third Treble: 6, 7 & 8.