Horse Racing: High Command works well in morning trials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: High Command worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday.

SAND:

600m:

Lucky Zone (P Ajeeth K) 48, moved freely. Star Cruise (Aneel) 45, moved well. Park Lane (RB) & 3y-(Sedgefield/Shining Force) (Md Ismail) 46, moved together. 3y-(Declaration of War/Destiny) (B Nikhil) & Undaunted (Dhanu Singh) 48, pair moved easy.

800m:

Trump Star (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Happy Soul (Surya Prakash) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Survivor (P Ajeeth K) 1-1, 600/47, handy. High Command (Surya Prakash) 59, 600/43, good. Ballerina (Santhosh Raj) & Sangreal (RB) 1-0, 600/46 former handy.

Jet Falcon (Dhanu Singh) & Delhi Heights (RB) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy.

1000m:

Big Boy (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/46, moved well. Eminency (Apprentice) & Dolly Bird (RS Jodha) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/45, moved together. Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Pontefract (RB) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/47, pair well in hand. Tantalising Star (B Nikhil) & 4y-(Baseem/Alohamora) (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved together.