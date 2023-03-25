Horse Racing: Successor fancied for Mumbai feature

Dallas Todywalla-trained Successor, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Indian Association Of Equine Practitioners Trophy

Published Date - 06:18 PM, Sat - 25 March 23

Mumbai: The Dallas Todywalla-trained Successor, who is in fine fettle, is expected to score in the Indian Association Of Equine Practitioners Trophy 1400 metres, a handicap for horses in Class-I, rated 80 and upward (60 to 79), the feature event of the races to be held here on Sunday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 4.00 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Empower 1, Murwara Princess 2, Key To The Mint 3

2. Opus Dei 1, El Greco 2, She’s A Teaser 3

3. Irish Gold 1, Chagall 2, Supreme Spirit 3

4. Balenciaga 1, Kirkines 2, Mysterious Girl 3

5. Midsummer Star 1, Demetrius 2, Tyrone Black 3

6. Bubbly Boy 1, Ultimo 2, Tess 3

7. Successor 1, Son Of A Gun 2, Count Of Savoy 3

8. Raffaello 1, Star Romance 2, Superlative 3

9. Ataash 1, Phanta 2, Sky Hawk 3

Day’s Best: Ataash.

First Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Second Mini Jackpot: 6, 7, 8 & 9.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Third Treble: 7, 8 & 9.

