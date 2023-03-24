Horse Racing: Night Passion fancied for Delhi feature

The Rajinder-trained Night Passion looks set to strike in the Northern India Cup 1600 metres

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:13 PM, Fri - 24 March 23

Representational Image

New Delhi: The Rajinder-trained Night Passion looks set to strike in the Northern India Cup 1600 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails will be announced on race day. The first race starts at 2.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Euphoria 1, Horse O’ War 2, Fire Power 3

2. Rose On Planet 1, Golden Dragon 2, Astronaut 3

3. Ashwa Figaro 1, Deluxe 2, Intense Approach 3

4. Ashwa Sultan 1, Gurbaaz 2, Miss Zoya 3

5. Night Passion 1, Rocket Pandey 2, Party Dreams 3

6. Ashwa Falista 1, Vedagarbha 2, Sunchaser 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Sultan.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Also Read Horse Racing: Stockbridge fancied for Kolkata feature