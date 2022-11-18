Horse Racing: Super Angel, Soloist, Resurgence shine in trials

(Representational Image) Super Angel, Soloist, Resurgence, Ayr & Bangor On Dee impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Super Angel, Soloist, Resurgence, Ayr & Bangor On Dee impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m:

Vision Of Rose (RB) 48, handy. Sweet Talk (Apprentice) & Clefairy (RB) 45, pair handy.

800m:

China Town (P Ajeeth K) 56, 600/43, pushed. Desert Sultan (Md Ismail) 1-0, 600/45, moved well. Doe A Deer (Aneel) 59, 600/45, well in hand. Wallop And Gallop (RB) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy.

Black Auster (Mohith Singh) 1-3, 600/47, moved easy. High Command (Surya Prakash) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy. Salisbury (Afroz Khan) 59, 600/45, moved well. Santa Barbara (Afroz Khan) & Bellagio (RB) 59, 600/45, former shaped well. Arnaz (Rohith Kumar) & Shadow Of The Moon (Dhanu Singh) 1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Path Of Peace (RB) & First In Line (RB) 1-0, 600/46, moved together.

1000m:

Red Snaper (Afroz Khan) & Amyra (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, pair moved well. Time Ahead (Aneel) & Star Cruise (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, pair moved easy. Sun Dancer (RB) & Royal Grace (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair strode out well. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) & Malibu (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former to note. Hemping Vazra (Afroz Khan) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Acrobat (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, looks well. Temptations

(P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Kachnar (Madhu Babu) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, handy. Galwan (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/45, fit and well. Bien Pensant (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/57, 600/45, note. Campania (Surya Prakash) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, handy. Resurgence (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, mpressed. Redeem Our Pledge (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, handy. Nkalanzinzi (Aneel) & Golden Inzio (RB) 1-18,

800/1-0, 600/46, moved together. Deccan Ranger (RB) & Hot Seat (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair handy. Ayr (Afroz Khan) & Bangor On Dee (RB) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pair pleased. Winning Streak (Afroz Khan) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, good. Ilango (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/48, moved easy. Fast Track (Santhosh Raj) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, improving. Princess Daka (Madhu Babu) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, well in hand. Super Angel (Rohith Kumar) & Soloist (Abhay Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, a fit pair.