Horse Racing: Exclusive Spark shines in trials at Malakpet Race Course

Hyderabad: Exclusive Spark impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Angel Tesoro (RB) 47, moved well. Sik Route (RB) 48, moved easy.

Nishaan (Mohith Singh) 46, moved well. Call Of The Blue (RB) 47.5, moved easy. Four One Four (Aneel) 48, moved freely.

800m:

Akash (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/47, moved easy. Gusty Note (AA Vikrant) 1-3, 600/48, moved freely. Hoping Cloud (Mohith Singh) 1-1, 600/45, strode out well. All Time Legend (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/46, moved well. Wot’s Up Jay (RB) 1-2, 600/47, moved freely.

Show Me Your Walk (RB) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. My Way Or Highway (Mohith Singh) & Hartnell (RB) 1-0, 600/46, former moved well. Eminency (Gourav Singh) & Flashing Memories (RS Jodha) 1-3, 600/47, moved together.

1000m:

True Icon (B Nikhil) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Exclusive Spark (Md Ismail) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, pleased. Dream Station (Madhu Babu) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/47, handy. Watch My Stride (Rohith Kumar) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, not extended. Stag’s Leap (G Naresh) &Picture Me (Apprentice) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Swiss Girl (Deepak Singh) & Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair handy. La Mirage (AA Vikrant) & Maximum Glamour (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former moved well.

NRI Sun (G Naresh) & NRI Fantasy (Koushik) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, former showed out. High Command (Surya Prakash) & 2y-(Akeed Champion/Sun Moon and Stars) (P Ajeeth K) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Avancia (AA Vikrant) & Black Opal (Deepak Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, pair well in hand. 3y-(Bated Breath/Blush’s Gift) (Mohith Singh) & Indian Temple (Rafique Sk) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/45, pair finished level. First In Line (Surya Prakash) 1-15, 800/1-0, 600/47, moved well.