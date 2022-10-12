Horse Racing: Polished Girl has the edge in Mysuru feature

Mysuru: The Rajesh Narredu-trained Polished Girl looks set to win the FK Irani Memorial Million 1400 metres, terms for horses 3 years old only, the feature event of the races here on Thursday.
False rails are up. The first race starts at 2.00 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Frederico 1, Shivalik Dhanush 2, Osibisa 3
2. Quando Quando 1, Elevado 2, Knotty So Knotty 3
3. Smile Around 1, War Eagle 2, My One And Only 3
4. Lucky Chance 1, Brunhild 2, Rising Sun 3
5. Polished Girl 1, O Hansini 2, Trevalius 3
6. Douglas 1, Pinnacle Point 2, Extraordinary 3
7. Vijaya Falcon 1, Star Jewel 2, Mystic Divine 3
Day’s Best: Lucky Chance
Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.
Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.
First Treble: 2, 3 & 4.
Second Treble: 5, 6 & 7.