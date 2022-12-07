Horse Racing: The Sovereign Orb has the edge in Kolkata feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.
Kolkata: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained The Sovereign Orb, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Bangalore Turf Club Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 95 and above in a field of nine runners the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.
SELECTIONS:
1. D Yourplayyourway 1, Exotique 2, Blue Origin 3
2. Atlantica 1, Salvador 2, Juggaad 3
3. Magneto 1, Odin 2, Randolph 3
4. The Sovereign Orb 1, Anastasia 2, The Protector 3
6. Raisina Star 1, Devushka 2, Star Justice 3
Day’s Best: Raisna Star.
Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.
Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.
First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.
Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.