Horse Racing: The Sovereign Orb has the edge in Kolkata feature

False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.30 pm.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:28 PM, Wed - 7 December 22

Kolkata: The Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained The Sovereign Orb, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Bangalore Turf Club Cup 1200 metres, a handicap for horses rated 95 and above in a field of nine runners the feature event of the races to be held on Thursday.

SELECTIONS:

1. D Yourplayyourway 1, Exotique 2, Blue Origin 3

2. Atlantica 1, Salvador 2, Juggaad 3

3. Magneto 1, Odin 2, Randolph 3

4. The Sovereign Orb 1, Anastasia 2, The Protector 3

6. Raisina Star 1, Devushka 2, Star Justice 3

Day’s Best: Raisna Star.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, & 6.

First Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

Second Treble: 4, 5 & 6.