Horse Racing: Tiger Mountain and Life’s Living shine in trials

Hyderabad: Tiger Mountain and Life’s Living worked well when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Monday morning.

SAND

800m:

Hemping Vazra (K Mukesh) 1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Worcester (BR Kumar) & Canterbury (K Mukesh) 1-0, 600/44, former shaped well.

1000m:

Kancha (Madhu Babu) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, moved well. NRI Sun (RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, well in hand. Indian Temple (Dhanu Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Flaming Falcon (RB) 1-17, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved well. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) &

Life’s Living (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, pair worked well.