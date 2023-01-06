Horse Racing: Victoria Punch primed to win Bengaluru feature

Irfan Ghatala-trained Victoria Punch holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf 777 Bangalore Oaks

Published Date - 6 January 23

Bengaluru: The Irfan Ghatala-trained Victoria Punch holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf 777 Bangalore Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 year-old-Fillies, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.

SELECTIONS:

1. Ultimate Striker 1, Silver Swift 2, Air Blast 3

2. Capriati 1, Impiana 2, Southernaristocrat 3

3. Crosswater 1, Invincible 2, Stellantis 3

4. Artemis Ignacia 1, Star Admiral 2, Skyfire 3

5. Speedster 1, Silvarius 2

6. Victoria Punch 1, Philosophy 2, Mirra 3

7. Santorino 1, Step To Destiny 2, Roman power 3

8. Baltimore 1, Chain Of Thoughts 2, Starry Wind 3

Day’s Best: Artemis Ignacia.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.