Horse Racing: Victoria Punch primed to win Bengaluru feature

Irfan Ghatala-trained Victoria Punch holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf 777 Bangalore Oaks
Bengaluru: The Irfan Ghatala-trained Victoria Punch holds a clear edge over rest of the contenders to win the Wolf 777 Bangalore Oaks (Grade-II) 2400 metres, terms for horses 4 year-old-Fillies, the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 1.45 pm.
SELECTIONS:
1. Ultimate Striker 1, Silver Swift 2, Air Blast 3
2. Capriati 1, Impiana 2, Southernaristocrat 3
3. Crosswater 1, Invincible 2, Stellantis 3
4. Artemis Ignacia 1, Star Admiral 2, Skyfire 3
5. Speedster 1, Silvarius 2
6. Victoria Punch 1, Philosophy 2, Mirra 3
7. Santorino 1, Step To Destiny 2, Roman power 3
8. Baltimore 1, Chain Of Thoughts 2, Starry Wind 3
Day’s Best: Artemis Ignacia.
Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.
Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.
First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.
Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.