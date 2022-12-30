Horse Racing: Forest Flame fancied for New Year Eve Cup

Published Date - 06:11 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Bengaluru: Sulaiman S Attaollahi-trained Forest Flame, looks unbeatable in the New Year Eve Cup (Grade-III) 1400 metres, Terms for horses 3 years old and over the feature event of the races to be held here on Saturday. False rails are up. First race starts at 1-45 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Sofiya 1, Limited Edition 2, Maybach 3

2. Sling Shot 1, The Omega Man 2, Mega Success 3

3. Avondale 1, Knotty Charmer 2, She’s A Lady 3

4. Montelena 1, My Solitaire 2, Archway 3

5. English Bay 1, Tripitaka 2, Contador 3

6. Forest Flame 1, Siege Perilous 2, Priceless Gold 3

7. Tignanello 1, Tranquilo 2, Splendido 3

8. Jokshan 1, Lauterbrunnen 2, Super Kind 3

Day’s Best: Tignanello.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

First Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

Second Treble: 6, 7 & 8.