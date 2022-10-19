| Horse Racing Beauty Blaze Vision Of Rose Impress In Trials At Hyderabad Race Course

Horse Racing: Beauty Blaze, Vision Of Rose impress in trials at Hyderabad Race Course

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:14 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Hyderabad: Beauty Blaze, Vision Of Rose, Visionary, Starwalt, The Thunder, Miss Little Angel, Mirana, Thunder Road, White Roses and Mysterious Angel pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Wednesday morning.

SAND

600m:

City Of Blessing (BR Kumar) & City Of Hustle (Koushik) 46.5, pair moved easy.

800m:

Creative Art (Santhoosh Raj) & Ar Superior (RB) 1-1, 600/46, pair handy and level. Tiger Mountain (AA Vikrant) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Different (P Ajeeth K) 59, 600/45, good. Temtations (P Ajeeth K) 1-2, 600/48, handy. First In Line (P Ajeeth K) (From 1200/400) 1-2, moved easy.

1000m:

Hugh Capet (RB) & Top Secret RB) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/47, pair finished level. Vision Of Rose (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Hashtag (B Nikhil) 1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, well in hand.

Lagos (AA Vikrant) 1-15, 800/59, 600/46, handy. Carlisle (Afroz Khan) 1-18.5, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved easy. Visionary (Surya Prakash) 1-13, 800/58, 600/44, note. Kachnar (Abhay Singh) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Malibu (Afroz Khan) 1-19, 800/1-1, 600/47, handy. Starwalt (Surya Prakash) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, in good form. White Roses (Surya Prakash) 1-12, 800/56, 600/43, pleased. Beauty Blaze (B Nikhil) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, impressed.

The Thunder (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

By The Bay (Rohit Kumar) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 46, moved easy.

Miss Little Angel (Koushik) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form.

Mysterious Angel (Surya Prakash) & Palladium (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/59, 600/44, former to note. Mirana (Gaurav Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/44, well in hand. Arthur (Gaurav Singh) 1-19, (From 1000/400) 46, handy. Thunder Road (Trainer) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, improving.