Horticulture dept to provide training on urban farming in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:36 PM, Wed - 8 June 22

Hyderabad: The Department of Horticulture, Hyderabad, is extending support to interested households on growing of vegetables in terraces and balconies open places with a training program on urban farming.

The training will be held on June 11 and 26 at Telangana Horticulture Training Institute, beside Nampally Criminal Court, Red Hills, Nampally. Entry fee is Rs 100 and further information can be had over Ph. Nos 9705384384 or 7997725411.