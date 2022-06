Hotels to stay open till midnight in Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:42 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Amaravati: Hotels, restaurants and eateries in Andhra Pradesh will be allowed to remain open till midnight from Tuesday and the state government has issued an order to this effect. Hitherto, restaurants were open till 10 p.m. due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

The government has relaxed the timings in response to plea from the hotel associations and the Tourism department.