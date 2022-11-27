Housekeeping service at Satyendar Jain’s cell in Tihar jail sparks row

This video has sparked another controversy as to why an undertrial was being provided 'luxurious' facilities inside the jail.

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Sun - 27 November 22

New Delhi: Another video of Satyendar Jain, the jailed Delhi government minister, has surfaced in which it is seen that the housekeeping staff is providing him with all services, and he is also seen freely interacting with others in the jail.

In the video, which came into the public domain on Saturday, Jain could be seen talking to the jail Superintendent who paid him a visit.

As of now the Tihar jail has not commented on the leaked video.

What is the case?

The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI’s FIR lodged against various suspects, including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. Satyendar Jain was also made an accused in the matter.

They were accused of allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.

The ED learnt during the investigation that Awasthi and others in IFFCO generated proceeds of crime and layered it through various unrelated entities and part of the PoC was then transferred to the entities controlled by them.

The allegations include receipt of illegal commission by the accused from the overseas suppliers through a complex web of fake commercial transactions through multiple entities registered outside India (controlled by the accused persons) to camouflage the fraudulent transactions as genuine.

“Awasthi (father of Amol Awasthi and Anupam Awasthi) and Parvinder Singh Gahlaut (father of Vivek Gahlaut) wield considerable influence in the Fertilizer industry by virtue of their position as Managing Director of IFFCO & Director of IPL (U.S. Awasthi) and Managing Director of IPL (Parvinder Singh Gahlaut). Such payments of commission to them through their sons bleed the coffers of IFFCO & IPL and is a fraud upon the shareholders of IFFCO & IPL which consists of many State Marketing Federations wherein stakes are held by various State Governments,” the ED said.

The ED has also learnt in the investigation that an amount of Rs 37.12 crore plus USD 6.18 million was received by Sanjay Jain in India through illicit means.

Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate had arrested Jain’s business partner A.D. Singh and Alok Kumar Agarwal with whom he had business relations. Singh had also received Rs 27.79 crore from Dubai through illicit means. Both Jain and Singh used the vehicle provided by Agarwal to receive the proceeds of crime in India.

The ED had also filed a Prosecution Complaint before a Special Court in 2021 against six accused.