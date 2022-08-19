How post graduate Hyderabadi lady became victim of gulf job scam

A group of six destitute Indian women repatriated from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday.

Jeddah: She excelled in studies and self-esteemed, yet a poverty afflicted Hyderabadi young lady was fraudulently brought into Saudi Arabia on the promise of a false lucrative administrative job only to discover that she was duped.

The 26-year-old resident of Aghapura in Hyderabad, whose name is being withheld, was topper in a college and graduated in MA English literature with first class. She was married last year and within six months of her marriage, her husband was diagnosed with renal failure as both his kidneys no longer functioned on their own. In a desperate bid to provide funds for her husband’s treatment, the young educated lady decided to try her luck in Arabian deserts.

An acquaintance promised her an administrative job in a firm in Riyadh where sizable women work in various capacities and believing him she arrived in Saudi Arabia only to discover that a maid’s job is waiting for her in a family house. She was allegedly forced to work long hours and even was deprived of proper food. Shocked by cheating, the lady tactically ran away from the employer house on pretext of disposing garbage, reached Hara, a Hyderabadi neighbourhood in heart of the city, from where she had gone to Indian Embassy and later shifted to Indian women shelter house run by the embassy.

The story of Mehrunnisa (31) is not different from that educated woman. The native of Musheerabad in Hyderabad is a skilled beautician, who came to work in a beauty parlour but was forced to work as maid that too without salary for eight months, according to her complaint.

These young ladies were part of six destitute Indian women, majority of them hailing from Hyderabad, who were lodged in Indian Embassy shelter house in Riyadh and they are desperate to return home.

Their employers filed cases against them which hindered their departure from Saudi Arabia, however, after a long pursuit by Indian Embassy’s diplomat S. R. Sajeev and coordinated by noted community worker Nass Vokkam the women were allowed to return home. They were repatriated by the embassy from Dammam on Wednesday.

Hyderabad’s old city is a top breeding ground for gulf job recruitment fraud, with every day dozens of poverty-stricken women sent to Gulf countries falsely promising them remunerative salaries.