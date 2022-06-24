How you should calculate your Sip investment to reach your goals?

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:55 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: You need to calculate the accurate amount that needs to be invested systematically every month in order to meet your financial goals, here’s how.

An SIP is the safest and convenient way of building wealth over a period of time. If you are looking for specific goals that need to be fulfilled, SIPS’s are the best option as they help you reach your financial goals without straining your pockets as you invest smaller amounts at regular intervals. However, it should be noted that merely starting an SIP may not deliver the desired results as you need to build a smart strategy to make your investments work for you. Linking the SIP’s with goals is extremely important. It has been observed that investments made without keeping an eye on goals are carried out in a haphazard manner, which result in investors falling short of their requirements.

You can make SIP investments corresponding to each goal, depending on the invested period and risk profile. For instance, if you are planning for your daughter’s marriage 15 years from now, you can have a SIP investment in a couple of equity funds with a long term investment horizon. Similarly, if you are looking to save for the down payment of your house three years from now, the corresponding investment should go in balanced funds. The best way is to list your financial goals in order of priority, quantify each in terms of the corpus required, and fix a time frame for achieving these.

Many people are confused about the investment amount they require to reach their set goals. To ease this out, SIP Calculator comes in handy as you can enter the amount you want to invest, setting the period, and you get the exact amount your investment would yield at the end of the tenure. You can calculate SIP investment via the calculator and have a clear idea of the amount you need to start investing to fulfill each of your goals.