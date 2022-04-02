Hrishikesh shines for East Zone in TCA U-16 league

Hyderabad: Hrishikesh picked up five wickets for nine while Hardhik scalped four wickets for 10 to guide East Zone to a six-wicket victory over North Zone in the TCA U-16 inter-zonal leagues at Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

In another match, Dhanavath Praise scored a half-century (61) and Shashank Naik returned with three wickets for 29 as South Zone defeated West Zone by 45 runs.

Brief Scores: North Zone 61 in 13.5 overs (Hrishikesh 5/9, Hardhik 4/10) lost to East Zone 62/4 in 13.3 overs; South Zone 151/8 in 20 overs (Dhanavath Praise 63) bt West Zone 106 in 20 overs (Shashank Naik 3/29).

