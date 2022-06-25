Hrithik’s girlfriend Saba Azad’s desi look leaves Sussanne in awe

By IANS Published: Published Date - 11:45 AM, Sat - 25 June 22

Mumbai: Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan’s former wife Sussanne Khan loved his current girlfriend Saba Azad’s “desi” girl look on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saba Azad (@sabazad)



Saba took to Instagram, where she posted an advertisement, in which she is sporting an Indian attire.

Sussanne couldn’t stop herself from commenting on the post and wrote: “So pretty Saboo.”

Replying to her, Saba said: “@suzkr thanks my sooz!! Lovvvving your holiday stories – keep em coming.”

Hrithik and Saba have been tight-lipped about their relationship. However, the two have been spotted several times at parties and dinners.

On the work front, Hrithik will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s ‘Fighter’ where he will be sharing the screen space with Deepika Padukone for the first time.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Vikram Vedha’ with Saif Ali Khan.