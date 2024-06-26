Huge competition for engineering seats at evening colleges in Hyderabad

Working professionals eye on engineering seats at evening colleges for upskilling.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 26 June 2024, 09:57 PM

Hyderabad: Securing a seat in evening engineering colleges is not going to be a cake walk anymore. Amid increasing demand for undergraduate engineering programmes among working professionals, the engineering colleges have introduced a specialized common entrance test, which is scheduled for July 21.

This is for the first time a test is being conducted and on the basis of merit secured in it, candidates will be admitted to undergraduate programmes offered by six engineering colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

In addition to Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE), this year, five private engineering colleges have announced lateral entry admissions into second-year engineering. The colleges will hold classes from 6 pm to 9.30 pm during weekdays and day long theory and practical classes on Sundays.

Given the huge demand for up-skilling and reskilling of the workforce, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) offered engineering programmes for working professionals last year. In response to this decision, 12 engineering colleges in the State got a nod from the AICTE to offer engineering courses for working professionals during the academic year 2023-24. However, only OUCE, an autonomous college, admitted working professionals into its programmes on the basis of merit secured in the qualifying examination.

“This time, it has been decided to hold a common entrance test for working professionals. Last time, four candidates competed for one seat in OUCE. This time, we are anticipating more competition,” said Prof. P Chandra Sekhar, Principal OUCE and Convener CET.

Working professionals with a diploma in engineering with minimum one year full time or regular work experience is a must for admission. They should also be working in a registered industry or organization located less than 100 km radius from the admitted institution. Interested candidates can submit applications on the website https://www.uceou.edu/