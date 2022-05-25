Hunter booked for killing three Chowsinghas in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:44 PM, Wed - 25 May 22

Kothagudem: A wildlife hunter of Jaggaram village in Aswapuram mandal in the district was booked and remanded on Wednesday for allegedly killing three Konda Gorres (Chowsingha).

Following a tip off, the local forest range officer Renuka along with staff searched Korem Nageshwara Rao’s house at the village and seized three severed heads and meat of the wild animals from his possession.

It was said that the accused used to hunt the wild animals in Manubotulapadu forests in Aswapuram and Manugur forest ranges with the help of hunting dogs and sell the meat to earn money. He was said to have killed the animals on Tuesday night.

